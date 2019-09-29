Comparing of Altria Group Inc. (MO) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), both competing one another are Cigarettes companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group Inc. 44 1.48 1.86B 3.37 13.95 British American Tobacco p.l.c. 36 0.00 2.27B 3.24 10.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco p.l.c. British American Tobacco p.l.c. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Altria Group Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Altria Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than British American Tobacco p.l.c., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group Inc. 4,233,045,061.45% 41.1% 12.2% British American Tobacco p.l.c. 6,268,986,467.83% 12.3% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Altria Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altria Group Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. British American Tobacco p.l.c. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Altria Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 British American Tobacco p.l.c. 0 0 0 0.00

Altria Group Inc.’s upside potential is 15.87% at a $46.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco p.l.c. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 6.1%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Altria Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altria Group Inc. -5.44% -1.3% -11.84% -1.53% -19.47% -4.7% British American Tobacco p.l.c. -4.51% 0.23% -6.22% 3.01% -34.7% 11.77%

For the past year Altria Group Inc. has -4.7% weaker performance while British American Tobacco p.l.c. has 11.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Altria Group Inc. beats British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in aircraft, electric power, railcar, real estate, and manufacturing industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; large retail organizations, such as chain stores; and the armed services. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the production and sale of tobacco products. It provides cigarettes and cigars; snus, a low-toxicant smokeless tobacco product; and e-cigarettes and other products, such as vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as nicotine inhalers. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands. It also operates a retail store under Vype brand name in Milan. The company sells its products in the Americas, Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.