Comparing of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

Both Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.41 N/A -0.31 0.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 58 3.54 N/A 2.12 29.77

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, WNS (Holdings) Limited has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and WNS (Holdings) Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 99.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s shares. Competitively, WNS (Holdings) Limited has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.