Comparing of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.40 N/A -0.31 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.41 N/A 1.54 7.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Avaya Holdings Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Avaya Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has an average price target of $30, and a 53.93% upside potential. Competitively Avaya Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 105.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Avaya Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.5% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Avaya Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was less bearish than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Avaya Holdings Corp. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.