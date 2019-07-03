Comparing of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 28 1.39 N/A -6.88 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.94 N/A 1.09 12.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.74 beta. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 75.8% respectively. 9.3% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.