Comparing of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|26
|1.31
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 40.86% respectively. About 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 14.64% stronger performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.