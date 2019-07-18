Comparing of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 26 1.31 N/A -6.88 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 40.86% respectively. About 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 14.64% stronger performance.