Comparing of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 23 1.18 N/A -4.69 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.74 N/A 0.82 24.29

In table 1 we can see Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.7% and 42.51%. Insiders owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 15.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.