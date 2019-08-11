Comparing of Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|23
|1.18
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Insight Select Income Fund
|19
|19.74
|N/A
|0.82
|24.29
In table 1 we can see Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.7% and 42.51%. Insiders owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.15%
|-0.25%
|5.17%
|9.84%
|10.33%
|15.2%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 15.2% stronger performance.
Summary
Insight Select Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
