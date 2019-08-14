Comparing of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 2.87 N/A -15.41 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.97 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 36.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.