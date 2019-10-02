Comparing of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.27 149.35M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altimmune Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 561,030,719.68% -87.3% -71% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,710,526,315.79% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 1.91 which is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 and a Quick Ratio of 13.4. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 56.86% and its consensus target price is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.