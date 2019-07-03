Comparing of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.00 N/A -22.68 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.31 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.26 beta. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, NanoString Technologies Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Altimmune Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential downside is -1.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 80.6%. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, 0.6% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.