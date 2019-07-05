Comparing of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

We are contrasting Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.05 N/A -22.68 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s 3.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 226.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Immunic Inc.’s 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.