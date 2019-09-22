Comparing of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altimmune Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 24.72% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.