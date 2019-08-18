Comparing of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.18 N/A -15.41 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.05 beta means Altimmune Inc.’s volatility is 205.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Compugen Ltd.’s 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Current Ratio is 13.4. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 24.3%. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.