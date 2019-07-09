Comparing of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.15 N/A -22.68 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.98 N/A -7.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Altimmune Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. has a beta of 3.26 and its 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aytu BioScience Inc. has beta of 4.67 which is 367.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Aytu BioScience Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 40.1%. Insiders held 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.