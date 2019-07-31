Comparing of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Its Competitors

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alteryx Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 6.80% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Alteryx Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. N/A 88 176.43 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Alteryx Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Alteryx Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

With average target price of $82.57, Alteryx Inc. has a potential downside of -30.96%. The rivals have a potential upside of 134.87%. Given Alteryx Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alteryx Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Alteryx Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Dividends

Alteryx Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alteryx Inc.’s competitors beat Alteryx Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.