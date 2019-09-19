Comparing of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 103 24.60 N/A 0.50 235.55 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 6.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alteryx Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alteryx Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Alteryx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alteryx Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Alteryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $134.4, while its potential upside is 14.64%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 24.76% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. looks more robust than Alteryx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.