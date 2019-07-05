Comparing of Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

As Application Software companies, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 81 24.96 N/A 0.50 176.43 Arco Platform Limited 30 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alteryx Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alteryx Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alteryx Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Arco Platform Limited is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.8. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alteryx Inc. and Arco Platform Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Alteryx Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -23.25% and an $88.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 10.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arco Platform Limited looks more robust than Alteryx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has weaker performance than Arco Platform Limited

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.