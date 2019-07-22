Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 162.36 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 72.4% respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.