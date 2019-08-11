Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 86.97 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.