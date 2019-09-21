Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential downside is -65.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 83.5%. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 18.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.