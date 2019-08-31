Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.6, with potential upside of 854.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 99.2%. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.