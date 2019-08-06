Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 129.40 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Gritstone Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 101.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.