Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 350.97 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.