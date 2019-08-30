Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta means Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $169.33, with potential upside of 52.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 0%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.