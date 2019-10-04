Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 777,767,752.41% -56.4% -49.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,723,634.85% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.