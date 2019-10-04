Comparing of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|8.62M
|-0.78
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|8.81M
|-3.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|777,767,752.41%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|36,723,634.85%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
