Comparing of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.73 N/A -15.90 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.93 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Altaba Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altaba Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc. has a 12.21% upside potential and an average target price of $78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 20.88%. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.