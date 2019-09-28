Comparing of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

We are contrasting Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 64 0.00 459.58M -15.90 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 716,526,348.61% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$78 is Altaba Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 298.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 1.87%. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.