Comparing of Altaba Inc. (AABA) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 109.11 N/A -15.90 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 107.77 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altaba Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altaba Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Altaba Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$78 is Altaba Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 32.94% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has weaker performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.