Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 155.24 N/A -2.95 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 153.31 N/A -3.81 0.00

Demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 85.34%. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.