Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

We will be comparing the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 222.38 N/A -2.63 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.94 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 56.77% and its consensus price target is $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 41.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.