Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

We will be comparing the differences between Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|222.38
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|85.94
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-49.4%
|-43.4%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 56.77% and its consensus price target is $23.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 41.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-8.14%
|-22.28%
|4.58%
|21.72%
|-26.79%
|58.76%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.92%
|-19.8%
|-27.43%
|0%
|0%
|-24.37%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
