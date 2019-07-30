Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 210.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.6% and 86.5% respectively. 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.