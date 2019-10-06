Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,912,381.30% -78.2% -67.1% Forty Seven Inc. 411,862,068.97% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Forty Seven Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 198.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.