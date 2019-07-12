Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 200.00 N/A -2.63 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 11.67 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Cerecor Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 100.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares. 0.2% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.