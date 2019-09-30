Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,700,464.52% -78.2% -67.1% Biofrontera AG 72,304,439.75% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.