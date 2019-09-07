Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 155.24 N/A -2.95 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 4.11%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.