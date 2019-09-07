Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|5
|155.24
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 4.11%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
