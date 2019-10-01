Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|3.92M
|-2.95
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2
|0.00
|71.50M
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|89,941,262.85%
|-78.2%
|-67.1%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|3,626,312,319.32%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $7.75, with potential upside of 316.67%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 4.02%. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-6.4%
|0.95%
|-33.7%
|-36.24%
|-42.39%
|15.22%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
