Comparing of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 3.92M -2.95 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 89,941,262.85% -78.2% -67.1% Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,626,312,319.32% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $7.75, with potential upside of 316.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 4.02%. About 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.