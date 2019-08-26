Comparing of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. 1,160 5.41 N/A 39.87 30.55 Moxian Inc. 2 52.37 N/A -0.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alphabet Inc. and Moxian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alphabet Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Alphabet Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Moxian Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alphabet Inc. and Moxian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 5 13 2.72 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alphabet Inc.’s upside potential is 17.78% at a $1363.89 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.3% of Alphabet Inc. shares and 0.08% of Moxian Inc. shares. 0.16% are Alphabet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.13% are Moxian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58% Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. was less bullish than Moxian Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Moxian Inc.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.