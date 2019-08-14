Comparing of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Its Peers

As Internet Information Providers company, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.95% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.02% of Alphabet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alphabet Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Alphabet Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc. N/A 1,152 24.56 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Alphabet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alphabet Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 2.78 2.74

$1400 is the average price target of Alphabet Inc., with a potential upside of 20.16%. The rivals have a potential upside of 65.94%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Alphabet Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alphabet Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alphabet Inc. 6.93% 10.81% 4.16% 11.72% -0.25% 17.48% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Alphabet Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Summary

Alphabet Inc.’s rivals beat Alphabet Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.