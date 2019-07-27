Comparing of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) and Its Rivals

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 26% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 63.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. 12.4% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.50% 12.50% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. N/A 4 14.05 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 45.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. -1.87% 2.22% -10.68% 9.52% 6.1% -0.81% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has -0.81% weaker performance while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s peers have 35.97% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are 13.1 and 8. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s rivals have 2.76 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s competitors beat Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.