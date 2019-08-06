Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.80 N/A -7.88 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $127, and a 77.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 65.57% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.