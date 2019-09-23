Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 93.20 N/A -7.88 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.92 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.44 and it happens to be 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation on the other hand, has 2.72 beta which makes it 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $117.89, with potential upside of 39.12%. Competitively Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 50.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Vericel Corporation seems more appealing than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 89% respectively. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.