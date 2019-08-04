Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.32 N/A -7.88 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 71.67% at a $127 consensus target price. Competitively Urovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 231.21%. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 24.4%. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.