Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 92.05 N/A -7.88 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 623.17 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $117.89, while its potential upside is 40.87%. Orchard Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 93.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Orchard Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.