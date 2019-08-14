Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 86.94 N/A -7.88 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Krystal Biotech Inc. which has a 33.3 Current Ratio and a 33.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $126.73, while its potential upside is 60.32%. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 27.99% and its consensus price target is $53.5. The results provided earlier shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 39.1%. About 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.