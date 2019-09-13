Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 93.54 N/A -7.88 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3688.71 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.44 beta indicates that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $117.89, and a 41.75% upside potential. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 78.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunomedics Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.2% and 95.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.