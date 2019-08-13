Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 86.76 N/A -7.88 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 340.75 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.44 and its 144.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta which is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.66% and an $126.73 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than CorMedix Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.