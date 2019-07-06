Comparing of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 89.12 N/A -7.88 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.55 beta indicates that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $127, and a 75.92% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.