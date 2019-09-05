Comparing of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

We are comparing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.87 N/A 0.18 58.86 Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 12.33 N/A 0.76 134.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation. Paylocity Holding Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Paylocity Holding Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, and a 46.90% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $115, which is potential 5.85% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.6%. Insiders held 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.