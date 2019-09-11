Comparing of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Both Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.90 N/A 0.18 58.86 Elastic N.V. 85 24.68 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Elastic N.V. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.43% and an $13.5 average target price. Competitively Elastic N.V. has an average target price of $105, with potential upside of 10.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. looks more robust than Elastic N.V. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares and 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, Elastic N.V. has 12.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.