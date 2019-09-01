Comparing of Allot Ltd. (ALLT) and Its Rivals

As Communication Equipment company, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allot Ltd. has 61.25% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.18% of Allot Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Allot Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Allot Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Allot Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

The potential upside of the rivals is 69.92%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allot Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Allot Ltd. has weaker performance than Allot Ltd.’s competitors.

Dividends

Allot Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Allot Ltd.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Allot Ltd.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.