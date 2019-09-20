Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.15 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 32.86% at a $43.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 108.75% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Translate Bio Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.